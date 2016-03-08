AC Milan, Kessie: 'Gasperini is angrier than Gattuso!'

On Gasperini and Gattuso: "Gasperini's workouts were heavier, we ran a lot, and Gasperini is angrier than Gattuso, even if it doesn't seem like it because Gattuso screams louder!"

On the hug with Calhanoglu after Piatek's goal: "After the goal, it's normal that everyone went to celebrate with Piatek. However, I had seen that Hakan lowered his head after Cragno's save, so I went to hug him. Right now he needs our support."

On number 19: "The management asked me if I wanted to change back, but I said no because I like the number [79], but more importantly because I don't want fans who have my current jersey to spend more money."