AC Milan, Kessie: 'Gasperini is angrier than Gattuso!'

14 February at 22:30
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was interviewed by DAZN ahead of Saturday night's match against Atalanta, his former team. 
 
On Gasperini and Gattuso: "Gasperini's workouts were heavier, we ran a lot, and Gasperini is angrier than Gattuso, even if it doesn't seem like it because Gattuso screams louder!"
 
On the hug with Calhanoglu after Piatek's goal: "After the goal, it's normal that everyone went to celebrate with Piatek. However, I had seen that Hakan lowered his head after Cragno's save, so I went to hug him. Right now he needs our support." 
 
On number 19: "The management asked me if I wanted to change back, but I said no because I like the number [79], but more importantly because I don't want fans who have my current jersey to spend more money."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.