AC Milan, Kessie's future remains uncertain: Gattuso's Napoli could pounce

Stefano Pioli has managed to add consistency to this AC Milan side, getting them back on the right track after a poor start under the guidance of Marco Giampaolo. Naturally, some players have improved significantly, and Franck Kessie is one of them.

There has been a positive response on the pitch from the Ivorian, who was excluded from the squad against Juventus for behavioural issues earlier on in the season. However, his future with the Rossoneri remains uncertain, as many teams are interested in him.

In January, he could leave the club, although any operation would be very difficult. As Calciomercato.com understand , Napoli are one of the teams interested, perhaps even more now as Gennaro Gattuso (former Milan manager) has taken over.

And the Rossoneri? They could consider selling the midfielder only in the event of an offer of around €30m. Kessie has certainly improved and they wouldn't want to let him leave for a low figure.