AC Milan, Kessie shuts down exit rumours: 'I want to stay for many years'

The entire team has improved a lot as of late and this has also become evident when analysing individual player performances. As mentioned, Kessie is one of the players that has changed, despite rumours linking him with an exit in January.

However, the midfielder himself seems to have clear ideas about his future. In an interview with SportMediaset ( via Calciomercato.com ), he shut down the rumours of a move, explaining his love for the Rossoneri.

"If I wanted to go away, I would have already done it. I want to stay here for so many years, a team that I've been supporting since I was a child, for me it's a dream come true and I'll always give my best for these colours," he stated.

By the looks of it, things have also changed on the managerial side of things. Just a few weeks ago, the management seemed annoyed with Kessie, but now they are more hesitant when evaluation his future. All thanks to the player's recent performances.

In recent weeks, Franck Kessie has been heavily linked with a departure from AC Milan, having gone through a period of individual struggled at the start of the season. However, the Ivorian midfielder has picked himself up during the guidance of Stefano Pioli.