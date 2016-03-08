AC Milan, Klose explains why Pioli is the right man

"I'm glad that Milan trusted Pioli, he deserves it because he's a fantastic man. He's the right man, especially in a moment of difficulty. He has rare human qualities, he's a very honest person. He tackles the problems in a very concrete way. He's frank but very helpful. I'm sure that he will do well," he stated.

The Germany legend and former Lazio striker Miroslav Klose spoke to Gazzetta Dello Sport in a long interview, during which he explained why Stefano Pioli is the right man for AC Milan.