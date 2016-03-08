AC Milan, Klose explains why Pioli is the right man
18 October at 10:45The Germany legend and former Lazio striker Miroslav Klose spoke to Gazzetta Dello Sport in a long interview, during which he explained why Stefano Pioli is the right man for AC Milan.
"I'm glad that Milan trusted Pioli, he deserves it because he's a fantastic man. He's the right man, especially in a moment of difficulty. He has rare human qualities, he's a very honest person. He tackles the problems in a very concrete way. He's frank but very helpful. I'm sure that he will do well," he stated.
