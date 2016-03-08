AC Milan, Krunic praises Bennacer and reveals which Man City player is similar to him
19 July at 15:00Rade Krunic was presented by AC Milan today at Milanello and on that occasion, the Bosnian midfielder spoke to the press to reflect on his move.
"The first impressions are extraordinary. It's a great club, I'm having a great time. I can't wait to get back into the group and play for the club," he said.
"My style of play? I am a modern midfielder who plays in both phases of the game, box -to-bo, as the British say. They always told me that I look a little like Hamsik. I think he is more technical and I have more physical qualities. My idol is Kaka but he is more of a playmaker. I watch a lot of De Bruyne from Man City. I think we have the same characteristics.
"Giampaolo? I know him, he was my first coach in Italy. he hasn't changed much in training, he has a vision of the game and cares a lot. We players can have a lot of fun with him, he likes ball possession and us youngsters can grow a lot with him. He can do very well here, he deserved this opportunity. I hope he will do very well here.
"Since I arrived in Italy my goal was to join a great team. I am very happy to have joined Milan. In the past, I could have joined Sampdoria but it didn't happen. It was better to have waited for a little and arrived together with Giampaolo in this great team.
"Bennacer? I think he is ready. I never talked to anyone about him, I only spoke with Empoli's sporting director before I joined Milan. I wondered how it was possible for him to play for us, he is very very strong, he is ready for a leap like this and to get into a great team. I played with Paredes in Empoli and Pjanic in the national team. Bennacer is very close to them. I would like him to come here, he could do very well.
"I am quite mature, I grew a lot. When I arrived I missed a couple of things, I was not good at scoring goals but this year, I improved. My strength is my technique. I can give a lot on the field. Accelerations, precise passes. These are my most important qualities.
"My physical condition? I'm much better. I started to do a little something in the group. I could already come back with the team but we didn't want to risk anything. It is better not to make it worse. Very little is missing. Already in America after a few days, I will return to work with the group
