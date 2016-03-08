This afternoon, as we have learned, the former Genoa man will sign his contract with the club, joining the club on a season-long loan. Milan will receive 500K for the loan, while there is a buy-out clause of €11.5m included.



As expected, Torino will pay the player's salary for the loan period. For Laxalt, it was almost a must-move. Giampaolo already has Hernandez and Rodriguez at his disposal for the left-back position, meaning there wouldn't be much room for Laxalt this season.

As pictured in the tweet embedded below, the Uruguayan wearing a Torino shirt ahead of the medical tests.

Laxalt arrives in Turin to take his medical for Torino [@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/QCPb9BMsr2 — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) August 30, 2019