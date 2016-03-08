AC Milan, Laxalt arrives in Turin; medical tests underway - Photo

30 August at 11:45
Diego Laxalt has arrived in Torin, according to our sources. After having reached an agreement with Torino yesterday, the Urugusyana left-back arrived this morning for his medical tests with the club.
 
This afternoon, as we have learned, the former Genoa man will sign his contract with the club, joining the club on a season-long loan. Milan will receive 500K for the loan, while there is a buy-out clause of €11.5m included.

As expected, Torino will pay the player's salary for the loan period. For Laxalt, it was almost a must-move. Giampaolo already has Hernandez and Rodriguez at his disposal for the left-back position, meaning there wouldn't be much room for Laxalt this season.
 
As pictured in the tweet embedded below, the Uruguayan wearing a Torino shirt ahead of the medical tests.

