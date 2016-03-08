AC Milan-Lazio 1-0: Player Ratings

The game was certainly a joy to watch as both teams showed great desire to try and get the win. The first half was influenced by end-to-end stuff, and both sides got close on a few occasions.

Lazio got the first chance after just three minutes, but Pepe Reina made a great save with his right hand to deny Immobile from close range. One could argue that the striker should've scored.

This was a wake-up call for Gattuso's men, who really came into the game towards the latter stages of the first half. Piatek came closest with an almost perfect header that went just wide of the post. The scores remained 0-0, heading into the break.

The second half didn't offer as much pace, but it was certainly exciting nevertheless. Milan continued to be on top and forced Strakosha to a few good saves. In the 76th minute, Rocchi awarded them a penalty for a handball on Acerbi, but it was overturned correctly by VAR.

Just two minutes later, though, Rocchi pointed to the spot once again, and this time the decision stood. The substitute Durmisi brought down Musacchio, and Kessie calmly slotted home the three points. Big win for the Rossoneri, who are now fourth again.

AC Milan grabbed three big points in front of their home crowd at the San Siro, beating Lazio by one goal to nil after the referee awarded them a penalty late in the second half.