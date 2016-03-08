AC Milan-Lazio: 'Gattuso reveals the reason of final bust-up'

AC Milan beat Lazio 1-0 today thanks to a Kessie penalty-kick goal. After the game, Milan boss Rino Gattuso spoke to DAZN, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' You have to give it your all when you play against Lazio. You have to be quick, strong and smart. We did well against Juve as we finally got the result we wanted tonight. Romagnoli? It isn't a muscular injury. He picked up a knock to the thigh so he preferred to be subbed off since he wasn't running correctly. Second half? The players have to fight for these colors. We had to put up a strong performance tonight and we did so I am pleased. I want to send my congratulations to the lads on a job well done. Final bust-up? Well I saw from the side-line that there was some tension between both sides. The important thing is that it didn't escalate. When I was a player, I was a master of these situations but I am older now! Calhanoglu? He did a very good job on Leiva today. Piatek? He was a little tired but it's normal, he played a lot for Genoa, Milan and Poland so far this season...'. More to come...