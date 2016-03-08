AC Milan-Lazio live: racist chants against Bakayoko outside San Siro - video

24 April at 19:35

AC Milan take over Lazio at the San Siro tonight for the return tie of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Four thousand Lazio fans have travelled to Milan for tonight's clash and there have been several problems and issues through the day.

Earlier today, some of them showed a banner in support of Benito Mussolini in the city center and now, just outside the San Siro, some of them are singing racist chants against Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko.
 

Unfortunately, that's not the first time that the AC Milan midfielder is targeted by Lazio fans. Last week they had already sung the same sickening chant ("this banana is for Bakayoko) during Lazio-Udinese.



These are videos shot by our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo. Another proof that Italian football (and not only) has a huge, huge problem with racism.

 

