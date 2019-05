AC Milan & Lazio, Nesta sends message after parting ways with Perugia

"An incredible experience ends today, which allowed me to grow, doing a job I love. Thanks to all of Perugia Calcio, to my players and to the red and white fans who supported us all year with passion and pride, at home and away from home.

"It was a tiring year, with exciting moments and others less exciting, but certainly intense, positive and constructive. Again THANKS TO ALL and see you soon," he wrote.



Former AC Milan and Lazio defender, Alessandro Nesta, has published a message on his Instagram after leaving his job as manager of Serie B side Perugia.