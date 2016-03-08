AC Milan-Lazio paper ratings: Bakayoko and Kessie shine, Immobile flops

AC Milan defeated Lazio 1-0 yesterday thanks to Franck Kessie's converted penalty kick in the second half and made an important step in the race for the Champions League. Lazio, meanwhile, lost an important direct confrontation against the Rossoneri and will have to impress in the final matches to return into the running. Here are the ratings of both teams from major Italian newspapers:



Gazzetta dello Sport:



Milan (4-3-3): Reina 7; Calabria 6.5 (Laxalt 6), Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 6 (Zapata 6.5), Rodriguez 6; Kessie 6, Bakayoko 7, Calhanoglu 6.5; Suso 6, Piatek 6.5 (Cutrone N/A), Borini 6.5



Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha 6.5; Luiz Felipe 6.5, Acerbi 6, Bastos 5.5 (Parolo N/A); Romulo 6, Milinkovic 5.5, Leiva 6, Luis Aberto 5, Lulic 6 (Durmisi 4); Immobile 6, Correa 6.5 (Caicedo 5.5).



Corriere della Sera:



Milan (4-3-3): Reina 6.5; Calabria 5.5 (Laxalt 6), Musacchio 6, Romagnoli 6.5 (Zapata 6), Rodriguez 6; Kessie 7, Bakayoko 6, Calhanoglu 6.5; Suso 6.5, Piatek 6 (Cutrone N/A), Borini 6.5



Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha 6.5; Luiz Felipe 5.5, Acerbi 6, Bastos 5 (Parolo N/A); Romulo 5.5, Milinkovic 6, Leiva 6.5, Luis Aberto 6, Lulic 5.5 (Durmisi 4); Immobile 5, Correa 6.5 (Caicedo 5).​



Eurosport:



Milan (4-3-3): Reina 6.5; Calabria 6 (Laxalt 6), Musacchio 6, Romagnoli 6 (Zapata 6), Rodriguez 6; Kessie 7, Bakayoko 7, Calhanoglu 6; Suso 5.5, Piatek 6.5 (Cutrone 6), Borini 6.



Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha 6.5; Luiz Felipe 6, Acerbi 6, Bastos 6 (Parolo N/A); Romulo 6, Milinkovic 5.5, Leiva 6, Luis Aberto 6, Lulic 5.5 (Durmisi 4); Immobile 5.5, Correa 6 (Caicedo 6).