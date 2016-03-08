Lazio are interested in signing AC Milan winger Fabio Borini, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.The rossoneri have slapped a € 12 million price-tag on the former Liverpool starlet who has just completed a € 6 million permanent move to the San Siro.The Italian joined AC Milan from Southampton on a loan deal with option to buy last summer.Borini’s € 2.5 million-a-year salary could be a problem for Lazio but a meeting to discuss the deal will take place in the coming days.