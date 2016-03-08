AC Milan lead Inter and Napoli in the race for Stefano Sensi



AC Milan are in pole position for Sassuolo ace, Stefano Sensi.



Leonardo had already thought of Sensi in the winter market, but the operation was immediately blocked by Sassuolo. After selling Boateng, the club had no intention of letting another prized piece leave. In June, however, President Squinzi will be open to the sale for at least 25 million euros.



Inter and Napoli are also rumoured to be among the teams that monitoring the situation more closely.



Italy boss, Mancini, is said to have fallen in love with Sensi when the player was at Cesena when he went to follow him as coach of Inter with Ausilio. In November he made his debut against the United States, handing him the keys to the national midfield, then he made him play against Liechtenstein and Sensi paid him back with the first goal in blue.



