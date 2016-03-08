AC Milan lead Man Utd in chase for Sporting Lisbon star
11 April at 15:55Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly leading Manchester United in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.
Currently 24, Fernandes has caught the attention of many this season. He has appeared in 27 Portuguese league games, scoring 15 times and assisting 11 times so far.
A Bola in Portugal state that the rossoneri are currently ahead of the Red Devils, but United are still well-positioned in the race for Fernandes.
The report also states that Milan have made informal contact for Fernandes, who has a release clause of 100 million euros. Due to Sporting's bad financial situation though, the club will accept lower fees for the Portuguese midfielder.
Manchester United are also believed to be looking at midfielders in the upcoming summer transfer window. with Ander Herrera leaving on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain.
Go to comments