AC Milan, Leao hasn't done enough; Piatek gets another chance

Currently sitting in 13th place, the Rossoneri are in desperate need of a win to start climbing the standings ahead of the Christmas break. After the transfer window, it might be too late, so they will need to get things right as soon as possible.

Once again, as Corriere Della Sera highlights ( via MilanNews.it ), Kris Piatek will get the chance from start. The Polish international has failed to find the back of the net in his last five league games, meaning he could add another game to his tally today.





For more news, visit our homepage. Despite this, Pioli has decided to go ahead with the former Genoa man, instead of Rafael Leao. The latter, as the newspaper continues, hasn't done enough in training during the week to change the pecking order.

This afternoon, AC Milan will face Parma away from home, looking to build on their 1-1 draw against Napoli. However, it won't be easy for Stefano Pioli's men, as the home side have done well at the start of this season, exceeding expectations.