AC Milan, Leao vs. Piatek: who will start against Parma

Rafael Leao, after an encouraging start to the season, is experiencing a period of sharp decline. Most likely, he will have the opportunity to redeem himself in the upcoming game, as he is ahead of the Polish international in the race for a starting spot.

After yet another disappointing display by Kris Piatek, the striker's role is once again heavily discussed in the Milan camp, as has been the theme this season. The Rossoneri will face Parma on Sunday afternoon, and we could see some changes.