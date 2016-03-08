AC Milan learn Baselli price-tag

AC Milan have made Daniele Baselli one of their summer transfer priorities. The rossoneri need to sign some midfield reinforcement and the Italian midfielder is a long time target of the club given that AC Milan had also been linked with welcoming the services of Baselli when he was playing for Atalanta.



Contacts between the two clubs have not begun yet but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport Torino won't let Baselli leave for less than € 25 million.