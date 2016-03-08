The former Fiorentina man has replaced Marco Giampaolo, who lasted just seven rounds. In other words, Milan are in great need of a win in order to stay within reach of a top-four finish. However, it certainly won't be easy given their recent showings.

Hopefully, though, Pioli has had enough time to at least change the atmosphere and insert some life into the players, which is what they badly need. In any case, we will notice tonight, meaning today's performance will be crucial to understand how the rest of the season will go.

In just under an hour, AC Milan will take on Lecce at the San Siro, hoping to follow up their win against Genoa last time out. However, there will be a new face on the bench, as Stefano Pioli will experience his first game as the Rossoneri manager.