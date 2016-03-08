Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta spoke to Sky Sport after Napoli's 5-1 win over Empoli yesterday night.Dries Mertens netted a hat-trick and the former Italy defender praised the Napoli striker revealing a conversation with his son: "Mertens and Insigne are spectacular, absolutely. Who else can ensure such a unique entertainment in Europe? I don't think it's easy. My son called me after the final whistle to tell me: 'Did you see how much spectacular they are?'"