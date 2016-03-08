AC Milan legend Gullit reveals why Ronaldo is 'the best of all time'

13 March at 23:00
Ruud Gullit, former AC Milan and Holland man, spoke in the studios of BeIn Sports about Cristiano Ronaldo and where the Portuguese player stands among the best players in the world.

"Is he the best player of all time? I think so. He has won with his national team, the EURO. He won wherever he went, in three different countries. Five times the Ballon d'Or'. People continue to compare him to someone but he has won wherever he went, it's unbelievable," he said.

"Messi didn't even go near to win something with Argentina. You can also be gifted with a superhuman talent but various factors must be analyzed such as the ingredients in the cakes. He won everywhere and he did it in his own way. What a player, impressive," Gullit added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.