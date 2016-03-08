AC Milan legend ‘unsure’ that Mou will coach Man U v. Juventus
05 October at 13:00AC Milan legend Massimo Ambrosini spoke about José Mourinho’s complicated situation at Man United. The Red Devils are going through the worst crisis of the last 29 years in the Premier League and have four points in two Champions League games so far.
The Special One is reportedly walking on thin ice and Ambrosini believes the former Inter manager may not be sitting on Man United bench on the 23rd of October when the Premier League giants host Juventus in Champions League: “I don’t know if Mourinho will still be the manager of Man United”, Ambrosini said.
“It depends on what is going to happen in the Premier League. Of course, the problem between Mourinho and Pogba is not United’s main issue, Man United’s game style is poor and there is no more empathy. Even if Pogba’s relationship with Mourinho is not good, the Frenchman is one of the best players of Man United in the Champions League.”
