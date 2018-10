AC Milan legend Massimo Ambrosini spoke about José Mourinho’s complicated situation at Man United. The Red Devils are going through the worst crisis of the last 29 years in the Premier League and have four points in two Champions League games so far.The Special One is reportedly walking on thin ice and Ambrosini believes the former Inter manager may not be sitting on Man United bench on the 23of October when the Premier League giants host Juventus in Champions League: “”, Ambrosini said. “It depends on what is going to happen in the Premier League.Even if Pogba’s relationship with Mourinho is not good, the Frenchman is one of the best players of Man United in the Champions League.”