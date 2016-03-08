AC Milan, Leonardo and Maldini joined at Milanello by Gazidis ahead of derby
14 March at 15:00AC Milan take on Inter Milan on Sunday evening in the San Siro; as a red-hot in-form AC Milan look to put one over on their rivals Inter, who have been struggling in recent weeks, perhaps down to Mauro Icardi's absence.
AC Milan are making sure they have prepared on every level: physical, mental and tactically. Therefore, Leonardo, Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis are all at Milan's Milanello training centre ahead of the game; as they work closely with the squad to prepare themselves for a huge clash.
Milan can go four points clear of their rivals with a win on Sunday and could potentially go within three points of second-placed Napoli. It is set to be a tight battle at the top of the table and the winner of Sunday's derby will have a real advantage in the chase for Champions League football.
