AC Milan, Leonardo and Maldini meet agent of star defender

Gianluca Di Domenico, agent of Ricardo Rodriguez, is meeting Leonardo and Paolo Maldini at Casa Milan, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.



The Swiss defender was chased by Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window and in the last few days PSG has also made a contract to sign the Swiss defender who arrived at the San Siro one year ago.



The meeting between Leonardo, Maldini and the player’s agent, however, is not believed to be strictly linked with transfers. Leonardo, in fact, wants to meet by person every player and their representatives. The Brazilian wants to explain the club’s long-term plans and even though there could be some time to chat about transfer negotiations, AC Milan doesn’t seem open to selling Rodriguez in the last days of August.



Transfer windows in Spain, Germany, and France are still open but AC Milan would have no chance to sign a replacement for the former Wolfsburg star.

