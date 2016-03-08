AC Milan: Leonardo calls Barcelona director, Gandini and Gazidis to replace Fassone?
23 July at 09:40With Elliott that has now taken over at AC Milan, the American Fund will name a new director of football and a new CEO to replace Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone respectively.
Mirabelli will meet new AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni today while Fassone has already been sacked by Elliott. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Leonardo will be announced as new chief of the technical area in the next couple of days.
The Rossoneri, however, will also need a new technical director and the likes of Giuntoli and Sogliano have been sounded out by the Rossoneri. Leonardo, however, has also called Barcelona director Ariedo Braida, the head of International transfers at the Nou Camp. Braida is not open to return to AC Milan but the Serie A giants will probably continue to work on his possible comeback at the San Siro.
Meantime AC Milan could hire two new CEOs. Arsenal’s Ivan Gazids and Roma’s Umberto Gandini are the leading candidates for the job.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan could hire the Gunner for the financial part and Gandini for the sporting and institutional one. AC Milan, however, could struggle to persuade Gazidis to leave Arsenal while Gandini’s return to the club is more likely.
