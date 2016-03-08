AC Milan, Leonardo gives update on Roma & Barça targets, 'announces return' of Kaka
06 August at 17:10AC Milan's technical area director Leonardo has spoken during Paolo Maldini's press conference presentation today.
The former AC Milan and Brazil star attended the press conference alongside the President Paolo Scaroni (FULL recap here).
Leonardo has released a few transfer updates and announced a sort of return for former AC Milan star Kaka: "Suso is an important player for us, for now we have no offers and I don't think he is going to leave, that's not what we feel. Rabiot? I met nobody. He is the first player that signed a contract with me at Psg but I didn't try to sign him. We had no contacts. "
"Kaka? He is my pupil, he'd like to learn how to work as a director. He is the last Ballon d'Or of AC Milan. For sure he will be around. We'll talk
in September but he will have no role, I will meet him and we will talk. He will remain close to us but he will have no role."
