AC Milan's technical area director Leonardo has spoken during Paolo Maldini's press conference presentation today.The former AC Milan and Brazil star attended the press conference alongside the President Paolo Scaroni (FULL recap here). "Suso is an important player for us, for now we have no offers and I don't think he is going to leave, that's not what we feel."Kaka? He is my pupil, he'd like to learn how to work as a director. He is the last Ballon d'Or of AC Milan., I will meet him and we will talk. He will remain close to us but he will have no role."