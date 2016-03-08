AC Milan, Leonardo intensifies Di Francesco contacts but Sevilla also interested
08 May at 10:45Three more matches and then Gennaro Gattuso will leave AC Milan, regardless of how the season of the Rossoneri ends. For the post-Gattuso era, the casting of the club continues, even if the management cannot provide any decisive information as it is still unknown if the club will qualify to the Champions League, Europa League or stay out of Europe.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, at this moment, Eusebio Di Francesco would be on top of the list of names. His quotations would have risen in the last hours as there are rumours of personal contact between the former Roma coach and Leonardo.
His profile pleases the club for his game philosophy, for the not excessive costs and for his capability of working with young players, which are the characteristics that Milan are seeking.
The Rossoneri, however, are not the only club interested in Di Francesco's services. In Spain, in fact, there are talks of Monchi's Sevilla setting their sights on the coach, with whom the sporting director has already worked in the capital of Italy.
But Milan are observing also other profiles, for example, Gasperini, on which there would also be strong interest from Roma or Marco Giampaolo, while the road to Maurizio Sarri remains rather complicated. There is no shortage of names for the Milan bench (Jardim also an option) but before the decisive thrust, we will have to wait a couple of more weeks.
