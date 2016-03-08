AC Milan, Leonardo responds to presenter doubting Higuain-Piatek deals live with an SMS

21 January at 11:25
A curious situation during the live broadcast on Sky SportsDuring the debate on Higuain and Piatek, Fabio Caressa expressed his doubts about the operation conducted by AC Milan, who are planning to replace El Pipita with the Polish attacker, while the Argentine is on his way to Chelsea.

"If I close my eyes and think I am stronger if Higuain leaves and Piatek arrives, I ask myself: am I really stronger than before? I have a hard time thinking so. If they had told me two weeks ago to choose between Piatek and Higuain, I would have laughed and said: are you joking?" he said.

A few moments later, a text message from Leonardo, Milan's technical director, arrives on Caressa's phone, who has repeatedly had him as a guest on his show. "Open your eyes," Leonardo said in his SMS.

"Leonardo advises me to open my eyes with a message, we thank him and say hello, with open eyes, in fact, I like Piatek more," Caressa added with a smile.

