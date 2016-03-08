AC Milan: Leonardo's future in doubt, Gazidis and Elliott identify his successor

The future of Leonardo is in doubt. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the AC Milan sporting director is walking on thin ice because of the team's bad performances this season. Rino Gattuso is not the only one who could leave the San Siro at the end of the season.



Elliott and Gazidis are thinking of a new organization of the club and according to the reliable Italian paper, a potential new director of football has already been identified.



Lyon's Lucas Campos has emerged as the new possible director of the Rossoneri. Campos had already been linked with a move to Roma but now the Giallorossi seem to be close to hiring Torino's Gianluca Petrachi.



Lyon are certainly reluctant to let Campos leave but Elliott could convince the French club to do so. The American investment found, in fact, saved Lyon from bankrupt with an investment of € 117 million and now they could persuade Jean-Michel Aulas to let his man take a flight for Milan where Leonardo's future has never been so doubtful.



