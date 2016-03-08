Leonardo warns Gennaro Gattuso. That’s what Il Corriere Dello Sport claims in its headline this morning.



The Italian paper analyses one of Leonardo recent claims suggesting that something hides behind his public message to the team.



After the disappointing 2-2 home draw to Atalanta on Sunday, Leonardo claimed that AC Milan ‘are in a hurry’ and according to Il Corriere Dello Sport his message is not only for the team but also for the manager who has only managed five points on the opening four league games.







The Rossoneri seek to qualify for Champions League football this season and for this reason they signed the best Serie A striker of the last five years: Gonzalo Higuain.



The Argentinean has three goals in five appearances in all competitions so far this season but his positive scoring rate is still not enough for AC Milan who have been proving to be still unable to keep control of games especially from winning position.



The Rossoneri need to sort their problem out soon and, following Leonardo’s advice, they need to do it quickly.

