AC Milan likely to be part of Super League, Inter Milan at risk of missing out
23 May at 12:15Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are likely to have different paths, once the Super League comes into the picture.
Corriere della Sera state that the Super League is likely to start off in the summer of 2024 and will involve the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and the Ligue 1 and the top teams from there.
The report states that the format will follow an American model and will have eight teams in four groups rather than vice versa- as it is in the UEFA Champions League.
But Inter could risk being out of the competition if they fail to qualify for it in the 2023-24 by whatever the qualification process turns out to be. But due to AC Milan's rich Champions League history, the rossoneri are likely to gain a direct qualification to the competition even if they don't directly qualify.
The next meeting to discuss more about the competition will be held from the 3rd to the 5th of June. And yesterday, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was in Germany to talk to representatives of German clubs such that they are convinced to join the league because they are not as ready as the other giants.
