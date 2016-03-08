AC Milan line-up bid for Chelsea and Barcelona midfielders
01 November at 18:20AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas and Denis Suarez, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The duo is struggling with game time at their clubs and the Rossoneri need some cover in the middle of the park in the January transfer window.
The Serie A giants' director of sport Leonardo played down rumors of possible signings in the January transfer window but AC Milan need to strengthen their team in the middle of the park with players whose arrival is not going to have a huge impact on the club's balance sheet.
Both Denis Suarez and Fabregas can arrive at the San Siro on the cheap as Gattuso needs one or two more extra midfielders to give some breath to players like Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessié.
AC Milan have also been monitoring Adrien Rabiot who is not likely to sign a contract extension with PSG. The France midfielder, however, has plenty of admirers in Europe including Barcelona, Liverpool, and Juventus.
