AC Milan lineup Celta Vigo and Sao Paulo stars to reinforce team in January
10 November at 17:30AC Milan are looking for a midfield replacement for the injured Lucas Biglia, with Leandro Paredes reportedly being the primary goal of the club. However, the Rossoneri are also following Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, as reported by Tuttosport, as an alternative to the Argentinian.
Meanwhile, for the defence, according to Corriere dello Sport, Rodrigo Caio from Sao Paulo is the main goal for Leonardo towards the January transfer market.
