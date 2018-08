AC Milan live: press conferences of Laxalt, Bakayoko and Castillejo - video

AC Milan are going to present to fans and media the likes of Diego Laxalt, Timoue Bakayoko and Samu Castillejo.



You can follow the live press conference below.



The clubs president Claudio Scaroni spoke before Leonardo and the new AC Milan trio claiming that they are the last players to arrive at Milanello before the end of the transfer window at 8 pm tonight.



​Live press conference: