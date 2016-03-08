AC Milan: loanee set for shock Chelsea return in January
15 October at 09:15AC Milan’s Tiemoue Bakayoko could make his return to Chelsea in January, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Frenchman has been failing to impress with the Rossoneri so far this season and the Italian paper claims he could return to the Stamford Bridge as soon as the next summer transfer window opens.
Bakayoko, a former Monaco star, joined Chelsea for € 40 million in summer 2017 but failed to live to expectations in England under Antonio Conte.
New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri opted to loan him out to AC Milan last summer but, yet again, the Frenchman is failing to show his skills at the San Siro where he has only played 262 minutes in all competitions so far this season.
AC Milan thought Bakayoko could be a valuable replacement for Frank Kessié but the Frenchman has not shown his full potential yet.
Speaking to media after AC Milan’s defeat against Napoli at the beginning of the season, Gattuso said: "He must learn some basic things like how to receive the ball", Gattuso said. "He must learn the right position of his body and one week is not enough to fix flaws. The decision to start many players from last season is not casual."
According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Gattuso will evaluate Bakayoko during the last month and a half of the year before making a decision about the player's future at the club.
