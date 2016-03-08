One year after Bonucci move, AC Milan eye deal for Higuain
16 June at 09:45Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport say that Serie A giants AC Milan will have a go at signing Gonzalo Higuain this summer in an attempt to do what they did with Leonardo Bonucci last summer.
The 30-year-old Higuain has been an important part of the bianconeri side since he joined from Napoli in the summer of 2016, but Juventus are willing to offload the Argentine this summer. He scored 16 times in the Serie A last season, assisting six times too.
Corriere dello Sport report that Milan will look to do a Bonucci this summer all over again by looking to sign Higuain.
And while Juventus are willing to listen to offers in the region of 60 million euros this summer, Maurizio Sarri's interest from Chelsea could hamper Milan's hopes of signing the former Real Madrid man.
While Alvaro Morata too has been linked with Milan, Higuain has also joined the club's list of potential targets.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments