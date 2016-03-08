AC Milan look to hire Atalanta's Sartori for sporting director role
12 February at 12:30AC Milan are interested in hiring Italian executive Giovanni Sartori to be the club’s new sporting director, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 62-year-old Italian was the sporting director of Chievo Verona from 1992 to 2014, helping the club rise to the topflight before remaining with them as they continued their time in Serie A. After he left the Verona based club in 2014, he joined Atalanta as a technical director.
Sartori’s work at Atalanta cannot be understated, the report continues. He has helped build the club into one of the most exciting and dangerous teams in Italy. The Rossoneri’s owners are big fans of Sartori but now must find a way to convince the Percassi family to let the 62-year-old Italian go. Sartori started his playing career with AC Milan in 1974, but only made seven league appearances for the club.
Apollo Heyes
