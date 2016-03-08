AC Milan look to offer Donnarumma in swap deal for Juventus star
16 June at 12:45Serie A giants AC Milan are eyeing a swap deal with Gonzalo Higuain and could offer Gianluigi Donnarumma in exchange for the Argentine.
It is believed that Higuain could be sold by the Old Lady this summer, if a club offers a fee of about 60 million euros. As far as Donnarumma is concerned, the Italian's agent has made it clear that he wants the player to leave the rossoneri this summer.
Corriere dello Sport report that Milan are eyeing a swap deal involving Higuain and Donnarumma this summer.
The men in red and black know that they can't afford to pay the 60 million euros fee for Higuain and feel that offering Donnarumma in exchange can lure the Old Lady into selling the striker.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
