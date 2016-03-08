AC Milan looking for a new defender with Chelsea's Christensen being considered
25 March at 12:00AC Milan are looking for a reliable center back to deploy alongside Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli, with Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen one of the options, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri have been looking for a new defender for the last few months, with Simon Kjaer joining as a low-cost option. In the summer the Milanese club will invest in a new defender and have identified Christensen as a solid option. The relationship between Chelsea and Milan is very good, despite the fact that the Milanese club have been blocking the London club’s attempts to sign Romagnoli.
Chelsea put a stop to Milan’s idea of Christensen in January, the report highlights. If the 23-year-old Danish defender, who is contracted to the Blues until 2022, maintains a starting spot after the Coronavirus emergency, he is likely to stay with the summer. But should his playtime fall off a little, the Milanese club are there waiting.
Apollo Heyes
