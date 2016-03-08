AC Milan looking for an agreement with UEFA: Boban could sacrifice the Europa League
14 June at 11:30The coach, the transfer market but not only. AC Milan is also working on the UEFA front. According to Tuttosport, Zvonimir Boban will be leading the negotiations with the highest administrative body of European football. The Rossoneri are looking to reach an agreement with UEFA in order to stop the ongoing legal battle.
The primary objective for Milan is to obtain an all-inclusive sentence, unifying the various three-year periods already under examination and shifting the obligation to balance the budget beyond 2021. All this to avoid a series of sentences, appeals and new verdicts.
UEFA would also have an interest in resolving the issue once and for all. It is no coincidence that diplomatic work has started which in the near future will find new impetus thanks to Boban's work.
if UEFA and Milan find an agreement on a package of all-inclusive sanctions, CAS should certify it. Immediately afterwards, the Judicial Chamber would definitely punish the club on the basis of the "preventive" agreement. According to sources close to the club, the Rossoneri would be willing to sacrifice the Europa League to be able to postpone a balanced budget beyond 2021.
