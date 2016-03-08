AC Milan 'made for Ibrahimovic': now Europe is possible
26 January at 12:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to AC Milan this month and since his arrival at the club, the Rossoneri are yet to lose across all competitions, gathering four wins and one draw. Coach Stefano Pioli has claimed on numerous occasions that the Swedish star is an added value for the Rossoneri, especially in terms of mentality.
And after just 25 points in the first half of the season, the second-worst result in the history of the three-point championship, Milan seem to be back in the race for the top places in Serie A as now, as highlighted by Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Pioli has 'one more' Ibrahimovic at his disposal.
The attacker has scored only one goal so far, against Cagliari, while missing a big chance against Brescia but he is always decisive, even if he plays from a standing position. He spurs his teammates, he frightens his opponents, he loses his tracks and then reappears suddenly, like in the case of Rebic's winning goal on Friday.
Pioli has redesigned Ibrahimovic's Milan like this: a 4-4-2 formation, with a second striker to support the Sede and two offensive players ready to serve him from the wings. The right scheme to return to winning and for now, the field is giving reason to the 'new' Milan.
It is no coincidence that for three weeks Milan have won and recovered positions in the standings. The Rossoneri are currently in 5th place, right in the Europa League area and now everything could be possible.
