AC Milan made Marotta contact
04 October at 13:00Beppe Marotta has left Juventus and is going to join another top club in the future. The former Juventus General Director is being linked with Inter, Roma, Napoli and AC Milan in Serie A and according to Tuttosport, he has refused an offer made by Arsenal earlier this week.
The same Italian paper claims AC Milan had already tried to hire Marotta months before his Juventus farewell.
According to the Turin-based paper, Marotta has been contacted by AC Milan last spring but the Italian chief rejected the "timid" approach of the Rossoneri because he wanted to remain at Juventus for a long time.
Things have gone differently for the former Sampdoria CEO who is now looking for the next top club to join.
As he announced his Juventus exit, in fact, Marotta said he is not going to accept a role as FIGC president adding that his future will be in another top club.
