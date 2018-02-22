AC Milan make contact for Chelsea star Alvaro Morata
22 May at 14:50Reports from Sky in Italy believe that Serie A giants AC Milan have joined the chase to sign Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, amidst links with Juventus.
The 25-year-old Morata joined Chelsea last summer from Real Madrid for a big fee. Despite the fee, the Spaniard has failed to make too much of an impact at Stamford Bridge and has not earned a call up from the Spanish squad for the upcoming World Cup. He scored 11 times in the Premier League, assisting six times in 31 appearances.
Sky in Italy believe that Milan see Morata as a possible way of bolstering their attack, with Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti already being eyed.
It is said that Morata's intermediary Beppe Bozzo was the rossoneri headquarters this morning and Milan have ascertained his price, which is 60 million euros as the Blues will not accept a fee below that for their striker.
This was the first point of contact by the rossoneri for Morata, but Bozzo also talked about the availability of Simone Zaza, who could be Milan's Plan B if Morata doesn't arrive.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
