New AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has reportedly made contact with Antonio Conte and the Italian is wanted at the rossoneri as the club's next manager.Current boss Gattuso was brought in as the manager after the sacking of Vincenzo Montella last November. Since then, he has drawn plaudits as the club finished sixth and improved from where Montella left, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.Corriere dello Sport report that Leonardo has made contact to acquire ther services of Conte and the club wants the former Chelsea boss as the manager.It is said that Conte will be keen on a return to manage in Italy and Gattuso is Milan's only connection that relates the new Elliot Fund era with that of Yonghong Li.The Elliot Fund are looking to bring a new manager in and despite Gattuso having signed a new deal recently, he is expected to leave this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)