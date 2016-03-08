AC Milan make contact to sign Liverpool’s Fabinho

15 November at 19:00
His quality in midfield could offset for the long absence (4 months) of Biglia. Liverpool kept him on the sidelines until recently and he looks for space.
He hasn’t got the continuity he wants with Liverpool, as reported from Il Corriere dello Sport, and could ask the management to be sold. After having played just 15 minutes until the 20 October, recently he has played four matches as a first choice, from the moment when Jurgen Klopp decided to give Liverpool a more offensive attitude with Salah, Firmino, Manè and Shaqiri together lined-up.
The next weeks will be crucial to understand if Klopp really decided to use him with continuity or he will ask Liverpool to let him go away on loan for 6 months.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.