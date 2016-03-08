AC Milan make contact to sign Liverpool’s Fabinho

His quality in midfield could offset for the long absence (4 months) of Biglia. Liverpool kept him on the sidelines until recently and he looks for space.

He hasn’t got the continuity he wants with Liverpool, as reported from Il Corriere dello Sport, and could ask the management to be sold. After having played just 15 minutes until the 20 October, recently he has played four matches as a first choice, from the moment when Jurgen Klopp decided to give Liverpool a more offensive attitude with Salah, Firmino, Manè and Shaqiri together lined-up.

The next weeks will be crucial to understand if Klopp really decided to use him with continuity or he will ask Liverpool to let him go away on loan for 6 months.



Emanuele Giulianelli