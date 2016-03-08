AC Milan make contact to sign wantaway Juventus star
18 July at 09:45Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly already made contact with the entourage of Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain.
The Argentine forward had played for the country in the FIFA World Cup and is currently annoyed at Juventus for trying to force him out of the club this summer. He is not happy with the club for having signed Cristiano Ronaldo to make sure that he is shifted out of the club.
Sky Italia report that the rossoneri have already made contact with Higuain's entourage and have already helds talks with his brother-agent.
Milan's current financial situation is in tatters and there is renewed hope to organize the structure and the team around the 21st of July. This will allow the club to start making signings after getting a budget in place.
Chelsea are also after Higuain, with Maurizio Sarri really wanting to sign him, but Higuain will be tempted to join another Italian club instead of going to England.
