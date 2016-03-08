AC Milan make decision on Kessie ahead of January

Franck Kessie hasn't started the season well with AC Milan, failing to live up to his performances of the last campaign. Furthermore, he's not on the best of terms with the club, which has sparked rumours of a potential departure in January.

According to today's edition of Tuttosport, the Ivorian midfielder is expected to leave the club during the winter market, as the Rossoneri have decided to sell him. The relationship between the two is far from good, and Milan want to sell him before it's too late.