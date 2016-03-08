AC Milan make improved offer for Uruguayan left-back to replace Rodriguez
30 January at 11:40As Ricardo Rodriguez's move to PSV Eindhoven will be announced soon, AC Milan are looking for a replacement on the transfer market. The chosen one seems to be Matias Viña, left-back of the Nacional, who has also attracted the interest Palmeiras.
After their first offer of €6m, the Rossoneri have upped it slightly to €8m in total, between the loan and an obligation to buy. Boban and Maldini are currently waiting for an answer from the Uruguayan club. Meanwhile, the player didn't train yesterday.
However, Milan are also evaluating alternatives to Viña. Given the difficulties to get to Robinson, as Wigan are asking for €15m, Boban and Maldini could also turn to Diego Laxalt. The player is owned by the Rossoneri and is currently on loan at Torino.
But first, an answer is expected for Viña, the chosen one for the post-Rodriguez era. In the coming hours, we should know more about the matter.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments