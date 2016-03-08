AC Milan-Malcom: Rossoneri studying a Rafinha-Inter style deal
25 April at 13:45AC Milan are in the hunt for reinforcements for next summer and Barcelona's Malcom has emerged as one of the possible reinforcements. Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the situation in today's edition of the paper.
Malcom, who moved from Bordeaux to the Nou Camp last summer, found little space in Catalonia and now he is looking for a new adventure. Leonardo would like to strike up a deal similar to the one that in January 2018 brought Rafinha to Inter Milan, a loan with a very expensive right of redemption set at around 40 million euros.
Everything will depend on the Champions League. Malcom is indeed interested in the hypothesis of a move to Milan but only if the Rossoneri qualify to the Champions League. The alternative to the Brazilian is another Brazilian, Gremio's Everton Soares.
Milan currently sit in 4th position in the Serie A table but Atalanta are level on points with Gattuso's team, while Roma is just a point away. The Rossoneri will have to bounce back from their recent poor run of form in order to secure qualification to the top European competition.
