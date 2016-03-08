AC Milan, Maldini: 'Champions League goal? It was a gamble'
12 April at 15:30
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini spoke to DAZN in a long interview about Milan's current situation, tomorrow's game against Lazio and many more things.
"Lazio are in a very similar situation to ours. If we were to win tomorrow, then we would have favourable direct clashes with those behind us. However, Lazio in general always go a long way, they have players of quality.
"Champions League? It wasn't even a primary goal, it was a gamble. Up until now, it has paid off and we want to play all of our cards. Gattuso? We have great faith in him, he has never been at risk.
"Juventus-Milan? I have never accepted the theory that defeats can be good, but I must say that last Saturday's game in Turin gave us strength. We came out convinced that we were back on a physical, technical and tactical level. We came out reinforced in morale, even if it hurt to lose," he concluded.
