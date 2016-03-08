AC Milan, Maldini: 'Champions League goal? It was a gamble'

12 April at 15:30
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini spoke to DAZN in a long interview about Milan's current situation, tomorrow's game against Lazio and many more things.

"Lazio are in a very similar situation to ours. If we were to win tomorrow, then we would have favourable direct clashes with those behind us. However, Lazio in general always go a long way, they have players of quality.

"Champions League? It wasn't even a primary goal, it was a gamble. Up until now, it has paid off and we want to play all of our cards. Gattuso? We have great faith in him, he has never been at risk.

"Juventus-Milan? I have never accepted the theory that defeats can be good, but I must say that last Saturday's game in Turin gave us strength. We came out convinced that we were back on a physical, technical and tactical level. We came out reinforced in morale, even if it hurt to lose," he concluded. 

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.