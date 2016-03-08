AC Milan, Maldini confirms they could have signed Lozano
18 September at 12:30Paolo Maldini, director of AC Milan, spoke in an interview with TUDN (via calciomercato.com) about the summer transfer market, revealing that they had the chance to sign Hirving Lozano, who ended up at Napoli as the Rossoneri dropped their interest.
"Lozano? We observed him, we thought about buying him and we even held talks with his agent Mino Raiola. In the end, there was a problem with his position," he began.
After arriving this summer, manager Marco Giampaolo decided to switch systems straight away, opting for the 4-3-1-2 rather than the 4-3-3. As Maldini explained, the latter formation would have been great for the Mexican winger.
"We play in a different way. He was an option, but then he also ended up at Napoli with Ancelotti, a master who I think can help him a lot, " Maldini concluded.
Since then, Giampaolo has changed his formation once again, now using a 4-3-2-1, which is more or less a 4-3-3. Therefore, Lozano could have ended up at the San Siro side, had the manager decided on the right system earlier. Perhaps, he's planning to move back to the 4-3-1-2.
The Rossoneri will face Inter in the derby on Saturday evening, which will be an important game to boost their confidence. However, the Nerazzurri are favourites heading into the game.
Go to comments